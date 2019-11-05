The Mandalorian teaser trailer reveals a brand new Star Wars character

“Your name will be legendary.” Enjoy this new teaser for Jon Favreau's #TheMandalorian: https://t.co/rVw9PWV7mS pic.twitter.com/Wx9WkcyNSNNovember 4, 2019

With one week to go until The Mandalorian arrives alongside the launch of Disney Plus, we're getting more glimpses of what to expect from the first live-action Star Wars TV series, including an introduction to a brand new character.

The first thing that jumps out from this 30-second trailer: you get to hear dialogue from Nick Nolte's alien character, Kuiil. What's arguably the main event comes at the teaser's end, however, as the assassin Fennec Shand, played by Agents of Shield actress Ming-Na Wen, is revealed.

Disney Plus' price compares well to its streaming service competition

We gave our verdict an early version of the streamer in our Disney Plus review

You'll find all the Star Wars on Disney Plus that you'll ever need

Vanity Fair has more details on Fennec, whose name is partly inspired by the pointy-eared fox of the same name (Star Wars remains dependably weird with the names of characters in its universe). Wen compares her character to Han Solo in her moral ambiguity - that kind of Jedi-less grey area is what we're excited about seeing from The Mandalorian, and this character embodies that.

That said, the article also explains she's a hired killer who's worked for a bunch of different criminal organisations throughout the Star Wars universe, which doesn't sound that ambiguous. Her preferred weapon in battle is "a big, big gun. A big boy."

Not long to wait now...

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Vanity Fair)

The Mandalorian's cast is an eclectic bunch, with Wen and Nolte joined by supporting characters played by Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers. Eventually, there'll be so much Star Wars content around that it'll be easier to make a list of actors who haven't appeared in the galaxy far, far away in some form.

As mentioned, we're now just seven days from the first episode of The Mandalorian. It arrives alongside Disney Plus on the 12th of November, and then the rest will roll out on a weekly basis.