Panasonic pins hopes on smart TV enhancements

Panasonic's CES 2013 press conference was a strange mix of déjà vu and the bizarre, with a big update to its smart TV platform finding space in amongst beauty and kitchen products.

The Breakfast Collection is a coloured and compact set of toasters, coffee machines and more, while the company seemed a little too obsessed with its new nanoe (yes, we spelt that right) Hair Dryer which boasts "a combination of strong and soft airflows, allowing for uniform, quick drying of hair."

We'll stick to the interesting stuff though, so it's back to TV. There was a notable update to its smart TV platform that includes a feature called My Home Screen.

It's a personalised home page that organises you content from multiple sources – each user has their own screen which takes into account previously-viewed content and preferences.

The platform is available on the 2013 model Viera WT60, DT60, ET60, and E60 Series. You're also able to use your mobile device as a remote control for YouTube on the TV.

All the major tech vendors are talking about additional features for their smart TVs in an attempt to differentiate them. Swipe and Share 2.0 where you can add photos and videos to your large screen from an iOS or Android device with the swipe of your finger, the idea being that you use your TV as a hub to share.

The tech enables you to add text to your images on screen and then share them with friends.

Panasonic also joins Samsung in talking up voice control for TV. With Panasonic's 2013 line-ups you can dictate text at your TV, while saying keywords at your TV via the Smart Viera Touch Pad Controller or smartphone app), the search result is displayed on the TV screen and also verbally read out.

And that was pretty much that.