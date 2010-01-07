LG pushes three-pronged 3D approach

Kicking off CES 2010 as it does every year, LG unveiled a number of new products which it hopes will wow consumers in the coming year.

At the top of this list were three types of 3D Ready products coming to the home: plasma TVs, LCD TVs and projectors.

Boasting that, despite the economic downturn, it had a stupidly successful 2009 with 20 per cent annual growth, LG hopes that it continue this wave of AV glory with its first 3D TV the LD360 – which will come in 47-inch and 56-inch flavours.

LG is being quite cagey on the technology behind its 3D-enabled televisions, however, only noting that: "Consumers only need simple, affordable 3D glasses to enjoy their favourite 3D movies, programming and videogames on the LD360."

Continue to innovate

Speaking about LG's latest innovations, Dr Woo Paik, President and Chief Technology Officer, at LG told the press: "We continue to innovate with new technologies to make our products market leading and simply the best.

"We have been working on 3D for a number of years but I believe this year will be the beginning of 3D in consumer electronics and LG has gone 3D in a big way. We will be launching a projector as well as LCD and Plasma TVs."

The technology behind the 3D projector was revealed, with LG announcing that it is a Dual Engine LCoS single projector, with Real Full HD connectivity and a 7,000:1 contrast ratio.

The projector also boasts Auto 3D image calibration and 2,500 ANSI brightness.

LG also commented that its LE9500 series will be 3D-ready when released, bringing 3D technology to its LED range of TVs for the first time.