Fool around with Fetch TV's new Comedy Central channel on April 1st

It's no joke: From April 1 this year, Fetch TV subscribers will be able to tickle their funny bones with the arrival of a new Comedy Central channel on the internet-based Pay TV platform.

The new channel will feature a curated stream of entertainment, specifically crafted for an Aussie audience.

With shows like Inside Amy Schumer and the Daily Show with Trevor Noah already on the schedule, it will closely match its US counterpart, won't just be a feed from the States.

The channel is also promising that all long-form content will be broadcast (or streamed, in this case) ad-free.

(Don't) Pity the Foxtel

Comedy Central already licenses a chunk of its programming to the Comedy Channel on Foxtel, but the launch of its own local channel won't influence that partnership.

According to a report in the AFR, content won't be delayed to Foxtel's channel, with both comedic networks enjoying the same access to the relevant shows.

Fetch TV has been pushing to support SVOD platforms like Netflix and Stan recently, so it's good to see that having a strong content lineup as part of its Pay TV offering is still part of its expansion plans.