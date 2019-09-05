TCL debuts a Dolby Atmos soundbar with an unusual design

TCL has launched a brand-new Dolby Atmos soundbar, the TCL RAY-DANZ, which utilizes a unique design to create truly room-filling sound for your favorite films and TV shows.
At first glance, it looks much like any other soundbar you’d find on the market, but look a little closer and you’ll notice that the speaker grille only takes up the middle third of the bar itself.
This has the unusual effect of making the soundbar look hollow on the inside – but that doesn’t mean it sounds hollow.
Audio in reflection
The RAY-DANZ soundbar is all about creating a wide, open soundstage. It features two sideways-firing speaker drivers that direct sound to a reflector on each side of the soundbar.
According to TCL, these reflectors then “bend the sound at a precise angle to create natural reverberation and a much wider perceived soundstage”.
This works in tandem with a third front-firing speaker, which focuses on delivering “crystal clear dialogue and accurate voice positioning”, which means even the most mumbled monologues should sound as clear as day.
With Dolby Atmos built in, the soundstage is as tall as it is wide, with virtual height channels creating the sensation of immersive overhead sounds and the feeling of a 360-degree surround sound system without the need for multiple speakers and annoying cables.
The soundbar, which comes with a subwoofer to boost those bass frequencies, will cost around €400 when it becomes available to buy (release date still TBC), according to a TCL spokesperson. That works out at around $440 / £360 / AU$650, which places the RAY-DANZ around the mid-range in terms of price.