Stay connected and save AU$70 on Amazon’s Echo Show 8

Happy Fri-yay! To celebrate the end of the week, we’ve found a great deal on one of Amazon’s best smart speakers, the Echo Show 8, which is currently discounted by 31%.
The Echo Show 8 comes with a large 8-inch display and is like having your very own assistant – thanks to Alexa, you can play music, catch up on the latest news, see what the weather forecast is and call a friend – simply use your voice and Alexa will take care of the rest.
With this smart speaker, you can also make hands-free video calls to the Alexa app or another Echo with a screen – great for staying in touch with your family and friends.
You can also manage any compatible smart home devices from the Echo Show 8 through its interactive display. From controlling your lights, setting thermostats and viewing security cameras – the Echo Show 8 is a one-stop-shop for your smart ecosystem.
If you’re worried about security, all Alexa and Echo devices are built with layers of privacy protection, including the ability to turn your microphone/camera off, a built-in shutter and option to delete your voice recordings.
Don’t delay on this amazing deal and grab the Amazon Echo Show 8 today to save AU$70.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$159 (was AU$229; save AU$70)
Amazon has discounted the brand new Echo Show 8 by an incredible 31%! On its 8-inch screen, you can control your compatible smart home devices with your voice or the touchscreen display. You can also play your favourite tunes, stream movies and shows through Prime Video and much more. Head on down to the Amazon store to score yours today.View Deal