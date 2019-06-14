Spotify's library section gets streamlined with updated mobile interface

From today, Spotify Premium users with the latest version of the streaming music app may notice a refreshed and reimagined 'Your Library' section that's been designed to get you to your music and podcasts faster.

Instead of having your saved content housed on separate screens, which you had to do previously, Spotify's new streamlined library keeps everything on a single screen with Music and Podcasts split over two tabs – each with their own subsections.

From there, users can either swipe back and forth through the tabs and subsections, or tap on them to access them directly.

The Music tab holds Playlists, Artists and Albums, while the Podcasts tabs are split into Episodes, Downloads and Shows.

Things changed, and that's the way it is

You'll also notice that Spotify has included a new playlist at the very top of the Playlists section called 'Liked Songs'. As the name would suggest, the playlist includes all the songs you've ever liked.

Of course, entire albums that you've liked will also show up in this list, so it's probably best to listen to the Liked Songs playlist in Shuffle play mode.

Additionally, the Episodes subsection under the Podcast tab has been designed to display shows you've already started listening to first, making it easier to resume where you left off, followed by quick access to the newest episodes of each podcast just below that.

You can check out how the redesigned library works in the video below.

The new simplified Your Library section on Spotify is rolling out now for both Android and iOS devices.