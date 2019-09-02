Sorry, sci-fi fashionistas: Cyberpunk 2077 won't let you see yourself in cutscenes

Got your eye on Cyberpunk 2077? If the main draw for you is going to be designing a murderously good-looking netrunner for the game's cinematic sequences, we may have bad news for you.

After a discussion on the topic in the CD Projekt RED forums, a forum user contacted the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account to ask about third-person cutscenes, with the response that, "In Cyberpunk 2077, immersion is very important to us, so yes, cutscenes are fpp [first person perspective]".

When asked whether this extended to "sex scenes", the response was "same".

All about you

CD Projekt RED's expansive dystopian RPG raised some eyebrows at its decision to make the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 show in the first-person view, given the third-person gameplay of the studio's bestselling The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (now being made into a Witcher TV series, starring Henry Cavill).

A number of cinematics released by CD Projekt RED in the interim still showed third-person perspectives, though it sounds like most, if not all third-person cutscenes are being adapted for first-person instead.

The studio's global community lead Marcin Momot tweeted, seemingly in response to the news, stressing the team's focus on "full immersion", and clarifying that players will still see their creations "in the inventory screen, during driving sequences, in mirrors and, very occasionally, in some of the cut-scenes."

2/2 That said, players will still be able to see their characters in the inventory screen, during driving sequences, in mirrors and, very occasionally, in some of the cut-scenes.September 2, 2019

We're not yet sure what those exceptions might be, but could imagine your face being saved for death animations, or particularly large plot points in the game.

For those of you who slave over the character creation tools in RPGs like this, it may still come as something of a disappointment.

The counter-argument is that you'll probably be able to see the rest of the Cyberpunk world more up close and personal, with an emphasis on the gorgeous environmental storytelling and character models aside from your own. If we have to make do with seeing ourselves in passing windows or rear-view mirrors to get to play Cyberpunk 2077, it will probably be worth the sacrifice.