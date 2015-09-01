Stephen Colbert's 'dulcet tones' are all over Waze's latest update

The next time you need Waze's navigating help, you could have Stephen Colbert telling you when to veer right.

From 8 September to 22 September, Stephen Colbert's voice will be joining Waze to give you turn-by-turn directions to help celebrate his new role as the host of The Late Show, which is set to premiere next week.

"For years, I navigated the roadways using a compass, a sextant and the guidance offered by the stars," Colbert said.

"But now I can just listen to my own dulcet tones instructing me on Waze."

Check out Colbert listening to his own Waze directions in the video below:

Navigating the promos

Users will also be able to choose New England Patriots star player Rob Gronkowski and Neil Patrick Harris to help give you ideas, but you'll be facing promotions from these two voice command options as well.

Gronkowski will help you with your directions, but will also tell you the locations of Dunkin' Donuts, while Neil Patrick Harris' voice is on board to promote his new show, Best Time Ever.

This isn't the first time Waze has had celebrity voices on its app with a promotional angle - earlier this year, users could pick Arnold Schwarzenegger to give them turn-by-turn directions part of a promotional campaign for the film Terminator: Genisys.

While some might find it annoying to have promotions thrown at them while being told to turn left or right, it's still a fun way for Waze to bring the voices of your favorite celebrities on to the free app without charging you a premium.

The app itself is also getting a helpful new feature that will remind users to slow down when approaching certain intersections in Boston, Los Angeles, NYC, San Francisco and Washington D.C. that have the greatest incidences of collisions or injuries.