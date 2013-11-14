Google Now puts more cards on the table with movies, news and real-time traffic

Google's quest to make its Google Now assistant a one-stop-shop for immediately prevalent information has moved a step closer to completion, with the integration of some brand new Cards.

The Android version of Google Now, which is part of the Google Search app now brings access to news Google believes will pique your interest, as well as updates from the blogs they follow.

Alongside some new reading material, Google Now for Android now integrates data from the company's recently-purchased Waze traffic app, offering real-time traffic information from other drivers on the road.

Beyond those goodies, there's also a 'What to watch' card, which brings personalised entertainment suggestions from television and on demand portals.

Repeat reminders and rugby

For fans of egg chasing, there's some real time rugby score integration, while the app will also let you know when ordered packages are ready to pick up in-store. Finally, users will be able to set repeat reminders.

Earlier this month Google boosted the iOS version of the service, bringing it temporarily in line with the Android counterpart with event ticket, train schedule and boarding pass cards among along with reminders and push notifications.

The parity didn't last long as today's update puts the Android app in the ascendency once again. It's available to download now via Google Play.

Via Android Community