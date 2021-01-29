Samsung S21 Ultra verdict and Xbox Live Gold: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 49

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Matt Philips, Video Producer for TechRadar and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Adam Vjestica, Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, and Matt Swider, Managing Editor for TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 48:

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what is the killer feature that would help smart glasses break into the mainstream?

In the news section, we're talking about the Xbox Gold Live u-turn, how the iPhone 12 can interfere with pacemakers and a Resident Evil themed coat that costs $1,200. We also blitz through all the tech news, and discuss the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinions is replaced by a full explainer on 5G technology and why it should matter to you.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.