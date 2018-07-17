Samsung has built 8GB RAM chips and the Galaxy S10 could be first to benefit

While some phones such as the OnePlus 6 and Razer Phone now have 8GB of RAM, most big name manufacturers have so far stuck with 4GB or 6GB in their flagships, and that includes Samsung, but there’s evidence that it could move to 8GB soon, perhaps even for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

That’s because the company has announced it has developed 8GB RAM chips for use in phones, so they’re likely going to get used in a Samsung handset before too long and the Galaxy S10 seems an obvious candidate, as they’re sure to debut in a flagship and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is probably launching too soon.

If the Samsung Galaxy S10 does get this chip it would be a big upgrade, as the standard Samsung Galaxy S9 only has 4GB of RAM – though the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has 6GB.

Smaller, better, faster

And this new 8GB chip wouldn’t just give Samsung’s phones more RAM, it would also give them better RAM by the sound of things, as this is the industry’s first 10-nanometer (nm) 8GB LPDDR5 DRAM.

It has a data rate of up to 6,400 megabits per second, making it 1.5 times as fast as the current DRAM chips used in flagship phones and allowing it to transfer 51.2GB of data in a single second.

More speed is surely a good thing in general, but it should be especially good at powering AI and machine learning, and it's also UHD-compatible. Plus, it should help make the most of 5G once we start getting 5G networks.

All that, and this RAM can also apparently deliver power consumption reductions of up to 30%, so your phone might last longer as well as being faster. By the sound of things then, if the Galaxy S10 - or any other phone - does have this RAM then it could be a real beast.

Via PocketNow