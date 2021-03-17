Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch in August, per leaked roadmap

The same day the Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and A72 were revealed at a Samsung Unpacked event, a leaked ‘mini-roadmap’ alleges that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch at a similar event in August.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is the rumored follow-up to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which was a more affordable version of that year’s flagship phones released later in the year – in October 2020.

But according to this ‘mini-roadmap,’ which was publicized by noted leaker Evan Blass in a Voice post , means we’d be seeing the S21 FE a lot earlier in the year than its predecessor.

Mini Samsung roadmap shows S21 FE, and not Note, Unpacked event in August: https://t.co/vcUFS4JVd6March 17, 2021 See more

Why would the S21 FE’s release window be moved up several months? Possibly because Samsung’s CEO heavily implied that the next Samsung Galaxy Note 21 will be delayed until 2022, leaving a gap in the company’s launch lineup. Since Note phones typically drop in August, Blass’s roadmap suggests the Samsung S21 FE will replace it – on August 19, if the leak is accurate.

Other Samsung products coming?

Blass’s mini-roadmap offered potential release dates for other products launching this year. Most notably, it predicts an Unpacked event dedicated to PCs, which likely refer to more Chrome-powered Galaxy Chromebooks and/or Windows-running Galaxy Book laptops, will happen on April 14.

The roadmap also anticipates an affordable Galaxy Tab S7 Lite launch at some point in June, along with a follow-up to the cheaper Samsung Galaxy A21 phones – the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G – in July.

Finally, Blass claimed that another phone that wasn’t on the roadmap is also slated to come out this year: the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, a follow-up to the 2019 Galaxy A80 phone that used the same cameras for rear and front-facing shots with an ingenious flip-system. We’ve heard rumors this is coming, so it’s nice to hear support for it.

Via PhoneArena