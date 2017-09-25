Samsung Galaxy A could be the next phone to get a Bixby button

So far Samsung’s Bixby AI assistant has been exclusive to high-end handsets, with both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sporting a dedicated Bixby button to launch the assistant. But it sounds like the assistant and its button could be headed to mid-range handsets too, starting with the next set of Galaxy A phones.

That’s according to a post on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging platform), but the source doesn’t specify whether the whole range will get Bixby, or whether it will just be higher end models like the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).

And it will be 2018 we’re waiting until for these phones, as 2017’s models were launched in January of this year.

Bixby everywhere

It’s a theory that makes sense though. Samsung would surely want to expand the reach of Bixby, especially now that Bixby Voice has launched, and the next wave of Samsung Galaxy A phones are likely to be the next remotely major handsets launched by the company.

It also bodes well for anyone who wants access to the feature but doesn’t want to splash out on a flagship.

On the other hand, the source provides no hard evidence and doesn’t have much of a track record as a leaker, so we’d still take this with a huge side of salt.

