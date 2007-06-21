Onkyo launches tiny CD/DVD receiver

Not everyone can afford an aircraft hangar to store their monster home cinema system in. So Onkyo 's flipped the entire concept and given us a micro CD/DVD receiver instead.
The 147mm tall DR-815 comes with a universal disc transport. It can play everything from DVDs and CDs through to more exotic (and rare) formats like Super Audio CD (SACD) and DVD-Audio discs. It even plays discs containing WMA, MP3 audio and JPEG photo files. Whoop.
The Onkyo DR-815 micro CD/Universal DVD receiver is equipped with a 32-bit DSP engine which enables it to process both stereo and multi-channel audio signals. It includes Dolby Digital , Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS decoders.
Add speakers, go multi-channel
Onkyo expects that most buyers will use it in a simple two-channel or 2.1-channel configuration. But it points out that the DR-815 is equipped with 5.1-channel preamplifier outputs (preouts) so you can add extra amplifiers for the fully surround sound monty. Other key sockets include RGB Scart, component video and composite video connections.
The company also says that the DR-815 is fully iPod-ready - just add an Onkyo Remote Interactive (RI) dock. Plus it has a 40-station preset FM/AM tuner.
The Onkyo DR-815 is available now for £275. Full specs are given below:
DR-815-Receiver Features
- 18 watts per channel minimum into 4 ohms, 1KHz, IEC (2 channels driven)
- DTS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II decoding
- Vector Linear Shaping Circuitry (VLSC)
- Wide Range Amplifier Technology (WRAT)
- High-current, low-impedance drive
- 192 kHz/24-bit audio DAC
- Advanced 32-bit processing DSP chip
- Discrete output stage circuitry
- Optimum Gain Volume Circuitry
- 2 audio inputs and 1 output
- Front L/R speaker terminals
- Center, surround and subwoofer pre outs
- Tone control (bass/treble)
- 2-Step Super Bass control
- Theater Dimensional virtual surround
- Dimensions: 205mm (w) x 147mm (h) 353mm (d)
- Weight: 5.4kg
Universal Player Features
- Plays DVD-Audio and DVD-Video, DVD-Rs, DVD-RWs, Super Video CDs, Super Audio CDs, MP3-encoded CDs, WMA-encoded CDs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs, Audio CDs, and JPEG-encoded CDs
- 108 MHz/12-bit video DAC
- SCART connector
- S-Video output
- Composite video output
- Memory playback (24-track programming)
- Disc Navigator for browsing WMA, MP3 and JPEG disc contents
- 3 CD play modes (Normal/Random/Memory)
- Repeat mode
- Resume and last memory
- Multi-aspect ratio (16:9, 4:3)
- Subtitles and language setting
- Parental lock
Tuner & Other Features
- 30 FM/AM presets
- Automatic FM/AM scan tuning
- Preset station naming
- RDS (PS/RT)
- On-screen display control
- 4-mode timer (Play or Rec/Once or Every)
- 3-mode display dimmer (bright/normal/low)
- Sleep timer
- Speaker level calibration
- Battery-free memory backup
- Aluminium front panel
- Headphone jack
- Compatible with Remote Interactive Dock for the iPod
- Full-function Remote Interactive (RI) remote control