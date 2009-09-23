Fitness First not banning iPod nano

UK gym giant Fitness First has told TechRadar that it has no plans to ban the latest iPod nano, after a US gym chain took the rather severe action in reaction to the arrival of the video recording media player.

Time Life Fitness decided that the combination of a small video recorder and a device that is practically omnipresent in gyms was too much of a voyeur risk.

However, UK gyms look unlikely to follow suit, no doubt taking the very sensible opinion that phones have had video taking capacity for years.

No condoning

Fitness First, who are obviously against people filming in changing rooms, told TechRadar that sweeping bans were not likely.

"Fitness First does not condone this kind of activity but at present we have no plans to ban the nano 5G," said a spokesperson.

It seems a sensible response to a problem that hasn't reared its ugly head.