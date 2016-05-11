Techradar welcomes Digital Camera World

We're delighted to be welcoming aboard one of the greatest camera brands on the planet as we launch an all new photography channel, with the mighty Digital Camera World moving onto techradar.

We've prided ourselves on bringing you the best news and reviews from some of the planet's biggest camera experts, but now we're moving beyond the hardware into a world of tips, tricks, guides and advice.

We're committed to not only introducing you to the camera that you'll love, but also the software to use with it, the ways to get the most out of your new piece of kit and the very best things to buy.

Our new photography channel will bring you all of the very best articles from Digital Camera World, as well as content from giants of the camera magazine world - NPhoto, PhotoPlus, and Digital Camera.

We'll be welcoming DCW's passionate audience to their new home and bringing some of the most popular camera guides, tips and tricks over to one of the world's biggest technology sites.

Techradar's all-new photography channel will be the 'one stop shop' for both camera lovers and those of us just trying to get the best snaps from our holiday, offering straightforward advice from the experts that should help both beginners and experts.

And, as ever, our reviews of the latest cameras will make sure that you are buying the very best kit to grab world-class photos on in the first place.