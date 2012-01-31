Panasonic reveals superzoom pair

Panasonic has announced two new superzoom compact cameras to sit within its popular TZ line-up, the TZ30 and the TZ25.

First up, the TZ30, is described by Panasonic as its "most advanced photo and video hybrid compact camera to date."

It features a 20x optical zoom LEICA DC lens that starts at a 25mm wide angle. Also on board is a 14.1 million pixel MOS sensor.

Quick auto focus, automatic shooting modes and a wide-angle touch screen LCD are also included.

The TZ30 also comes with Panasonic's Intelligent Zoom, which gives the zoom function the ability to double to 40x zoom, with promised minimum deterioration of image quality.

Extra features

Other functions on board include a 1080p video recording, a Venus processing engine and up to 10 frames per second shooting. Power O.I.S. helps to prevent the effects of handshake, even when using the full zoom. Panasonic's own Intelligent Auto mode is also available.

Creative functions include a High Dynamic Range feature along with Panoramic Shot and Creative Control/Creative Retouch which allows for digital filters such as toy effect to be added to photographs.

Also announced today is a sister camera for the TZ30, the TZ25, which features a 16x optical zoom lens.

The lens is also Leica built, coming in at 24mm at the wide angle. It also features Panasonic's Intelligent Resolution technology, allowing for Intelligent Zoom to increase the power of the zoom to 32x.

On board the camera is a 12.1 million pixel MOS sensor and Venus Engine, while other features include high speed burst shooting at upto 10fps, and 0.1 sec "Light Speed" AF.

The TZ25 can also record full HD videos at 1080p.

New features that have been added include Creative Control and Auto Retouch, which will now sit alongside Panasonic's iA (Intelligent Auto) mode, and other modes including AF Tracking, Intelligent ISO Control, Face Recognition and Intelligent Exposure.

The Panasonic TZ30 UK price is not yet confirmed, neither is the TZ25. Both will be available in a variety of colours.