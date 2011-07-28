Olympus announces world's smallest superzoom compact

The world's smallest compact camera with over 30x zoom

Olympus has announced a new 36x wide-angle zoom camera, the SP-810UZ.

No compact camera from Olympus has ever offered such a large zoom, which is an equivalent of 24-864mm in 35mm format.

It succeeds the SP-800UZ, slotting into Olympus' Traveller category.

With its 36x zoom capability, the SP-810UZ is the world's smallest compact camera with a zoom factor of 30x or more.

The onboard lens combines Dual Image Stabilisation and enhanced ISO sensitivity, which have been designed for pin-sharp photos.

AF-Tracking, which allows for moving subjects to always be in focus, is also included.

Art filters

The SP-810UZ is fitted with 10 Magic Filters than can be applied to both stills and movies. New filters for this model include Miniature and Reflection.

Miniature mode gives the impression that the photo is of a miniature model with stronger colours and contrast, while Reflection simulates a horizontal reflection of the subject, as if it were standing next to perfectly flat water.

3D mode combines two photos of the same subject from different angle to generate 3D images which can be viewed on compatible screens.

In-Camera Panorama helps capture a super-wide angle, wrap-around photo simply by panning the camera across the scene. Three frames are then taken and combined by the camera.

On the back of the camera is a 3 inch 230,000 dot colour LCD which is used for composing and reviewing shots.

The Olympus SP-810 UZ price is £229.99 RRP in a black and silver finish, and it will be available from September.