Nikon S1200pj and S100: projector camera and 3D shooter outed

Nikon has added two new compacts to its Coolpix line-up - the S1200pj is the latest compact camera to feature an integrated projector, while the S100 is a multi-touch control camera with 3D image shooting capability.

A successor to the S1100pj, the new projector camera from Nikon is now compatible with iPhone, iPad or iPad touch, as well as having the ability to link up to a Mac or PC to instantly beam images and movies onto any flat surface.

The camera uses 20 lumens with DLP technology, making it brighter than previous models. Images can be projected from 26 to 152cm in size. Luminous controls on the camera and the optional remote control is designed to make it easy to control the camera in the dark.

The camera features a 14 megapixel CCD image sensor, HD (720p) movie recording with stereo sound and a NIKKOR wide-angle 5x zoom lens with four functions to automatically counter blurring.

The Coolpix S1200pj can either shoot still images or movies with special effects or can apply a range of filter effects to still images after they have been shot. Effects to shoot with include Soft Focus and Nostalgic Sepia, while the in-camera filter effects include Cross Screen, Fisheye and Miniature Effect.

The Nikon Coolpix s1200pj UK release date is 22 September, with pricing set at £399.99. You will be pleased to read that the camera is available in black and pink.

Nikon Coolpix S100

Also announced today is the S100. Housed in a slim 18.1mm wide body, the camera also featured a multi-touch control panel and a large 8.7cm (3.5inch) OLED screen.

New 3D shooting capability is included in the camera. The dedicated 3D shooting mode combines two images taken from different positions to create a 3D image that can be played back on 3D compatible TVs and computers.

Also on board the camera is a 16 megapixel CMOS sensor. Full HD (1080p) movie recording with stereo sound is also included. A NIKKOR 5x zoom lens, anti-blur technology and dedicated light modes such as Night Portrait are among the camera's other specs.

Easy Panorama mode allows for 360 and 180 degree shooting, with panning available vertically or horizontally.

Three colours are available for the camera: pink, black and red. The Nikon Coolpix S100 UK release date is 1 September, while price is £249.99.