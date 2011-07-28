Lomo pop-up store to offer £1 rentals

New pop-up Lomo store will be nautical themed

Popular film camera brand Lomography is to open a pop-up store at Selfridges in London during the month of August.

The store takes its theme from the newly released La Sardina cameras, building a 'Love Boat' for customers to board.

Customers to the store can expect workshops, free sailor tattoos (temporary, kids), tug 'o war competitions and exclusive discounts.

Workshops

The 'First Mate' workshops allow photographers to come into the store and borrow a Lomography camera and a roll of film for one hour for £1, which Lomo suggest is perfect for a lunch-hour pastime.

Each day a different sailing reference will be featured in the store, and any customers sporting a visual reference will be rewarded with prizes or discount.

The full range of plastic analogue cameras will be available, ranging from the Fisheye camera to the Diana F+ along with the new La Sardina line-up.

Also appearing will be the full range of premium analogue cameras including the LC-A+, the new wide angle LC-Wide and the Spinner 360.

Customers will also be able to buy analogue film and Lomography books.

Lomography produces a range of analogue cameras which are characterised by vibrant colours, surprise effects, multiple exposures and more.

Events and offers will be listed in store, which opens on 1st August and will remain open until the 24th August on the ground floor of the London Selfridges store.