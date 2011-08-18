Hasselblad speaks out over Ventizz sale

Premium camera manufacturer Hasselblad was sold to the Switzerland and Germany based private equity firm, Ventizz Capital Fund IV in June.

Speaking to TechRadar, Chairman and CEO of Hasselblad, Dr Larry Hansen, confirmed what the sale means for existing Hasselblad users, and how the company itself is affected by the takeover.

As with any company sale, existing users may feel a little worried about what this means for them, but according to Hansen, the sale will actually be beneficial, both in terms of customer service and development of future models. "Existing customers will benefit from the ongoing development of our R&D department, which will be better funded," he said.

Hansen also confirmed that there will no structural changes in senior management of Hasselblad, which will also see no changes in the manufacturing process.

Hasselblad is keen to expand its Medium Format business, hoping to reach more customers. "We will of course continue to extend the Medium Format business, an example of this is Medium Format cameras for new applications. We have already made a big step into this direction with launching the new Special Applications Department in January," Hansen explained. "We are striving to reach an even broader audience in the Medium Format business and offer new solutions to customers."

Pricing of Hasselblad models is reflective of them being aimed primarily at professional photographers. But with the company keen to appeal to a broader audience, that doesn't necessarily mean we will begin to see lower costs. "Hasselblad has always, and will always, stand for top quality and top technology and therefore will remain to be positioned at the top level within the price range of a product group," Hansen said. "Hasselblad will always be a prestige brand in whatever field of business we are."

Keen to further cement the idea of the acquisition being positive, Hansen added finally, "CEO of Ventizz, Dr Helmut Vorndran has many years experience in portfolio management and private equity investment at the highest level. It can be said that Hasselblad assets and Ventizz competence is a perfect match."