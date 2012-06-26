Fuji outlines X Pro lens plans

More lenses for the X Pro1 will be available soon

Fuji has revealed its lens roadmap, which includes single focal length, telephoto and zoom lenses to be available by 2013.

Joining the three lenses already available in the X Pro line up, two new lenses will be introduced in Autumn 2012, with a further three making their debut in Spring 2013.

This will bring the total number of lenses available for the system up to 10, excluding optics which can be used via the Leica M Mount adapter.

First up, will be a 14mm f/2.8 (21mm 35mm equivalent) fixed focal length lens and an 18-55mm f/2.8-f/4 (27-83mm 35mm equivalent) zoom lens which will be making an appearance from the autumn.

Expanding range

Then, from Spring 2013, five more lenses will be introduced. These are likely to be a 56mm f/1.4, a 27mm f/2.8 "pancake" lens, a 23mm f/1.4, a 55-200mm telephoto zoom and a 10-24mm f/4 super wide angle zoom.

Fuji has pointed out that the lens roadmap is subject to change, as are final specifications.

The company has highlighted its commitment to the system in the past, by introducing a wide range of lenses to go with the system is a sure fire way to boost confidence.

Although it will still have a long way to go to catch up with the range of lenses available for Micro Four Thirds cameras, having 10 available in different focal lengths and abilities is a good start.

The X Pro 1 was introduced in January 2012, and marks the first interchangeable lens camera from Fuji since 2006.