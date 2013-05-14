Fast portrait lens for Nikon 1 system announced

Nikon has announced the 1 Nikkor 32mm f/1.2, a fast lens that, when focal length magnification factor of the Nikon 1 system is taken into account, is equivalent to an 85mm on a full-frame camera.

This focal length is generally considered to produce flattering portraits, while the large aperture affords lots of control over depth of field to blur backgrounds.

Comprising nine elements in seven groups, Nikon claims the 1 Nikkor 32mm f/1.2 offers superb image quality. The diaphragm has seven blades and is rounded to produce smooth, rounded bokeh for more attractive out-of-focus areas.

The 1 Nikkor 32mm f/1.2 lens achieves three firsts for a 1 Nikkor lens:

It has Nikon's Nano Crystal Coating, which reduces ghosting and flare. It features a Silent Wave Motor (SWM) for smooth and quiet autofocusing. There's a manual focus ring, for a more traditional feel.

Black or silver

Nikon has given the new lens a high-quality metallic exterior and it's available in high-gloss silver or semi-gloss black.

Despite its large aperture, the optic is also compact, fitting in well with the small size of the Nikon 1 system cameras such as the Nikon 1 J3 and Nikon 1 V2.

The lens is supplied with a front lens cap and a bayonet lens hood, which helps reduce stray light and minimise flare for better contrast and colour saturation.

The growing range of Nikkor lenses currently includes nine optics with focal lengths ranging from 6.7mm (1 Nikkor 6.7-13mm f/3.5-56) to 110mm (1 Nikkor VR 30-110mm f/3.8-5.6), which in 35mm terms equates to a range of 18mm to 297mm.

The Nikkor 32mm f/f1.2 is set to retail for £799.99 (around AU$1,230), with a US price of US$900, and will go on sale on June 13.