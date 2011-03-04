Canon invites the IXUS 115, 220 and 310 HS to its digicam party

Updated: check out our full Canon IXUS 220HS review

Canon has revealed a new pack of compact cameras have joined its IXUS line-up, offering Full HD shooting, low-light capabilities and a smattering of style.

The Canon IXUS 115 HS is the baby of the group. It is available in four colours and can record Full HD 1080p movies.

There's 32 different scene modes on board and it has been given a 28mm wide-angle, 4x optical zoom Canon lens with optical image stabiliser.

This is coupled with a 12.1MP CMOS sensor, 3-inch PureColor II G LCD and High-speed Burst and Super Slow Motion Movie capture modes.

For those who like a gimmick, there is also a Miniature and Toy Camera mode on the camera.

The Canon IXUS 115 HS has a UK release date of February 2011, and is priced at £179.

IXUS 220 HS

Canon has also announced the arrival of the Canon IXUS 220 HS. This camera features for the more abled camera person, offering a back-illuminated CMOS sensor, DIGIC 4 processing and a ultra-wide angle 24mm lens with 5x optical zoom.

The IXUS 220 HS is the smallest Canon camera to offer Full HD shooting and can capture footage at 24fps.

Like its 115 HD bedfellow, the IXUS 220 HS also has a 12.1MP CMOS sensor, a slightly smaller viewfinder at 2.7 inches and High-speed Burst and Super Slow Motion Movie movies.

For those who want to make a scene, there are 32 on offer here and you also get a Movie Digest mode, which takes your video clips and makes a montage out of them.

The Canon IXUS 220 HS has a UK release date of mid February and is priced at £199.

IXUS 310 HS

The Canon IXUS 310 HS is the premium model of the range, bringing the same 12.1MP CMOS sensor, with DIGIC 4 processing, but with the addition of a stainless steal body, and a f2.0, 24mm, 4.4x zoom lens with optical IS.

The viewfinder is also bigger at 3.2 inches and you can shoot Full HD with optical zoom.

You also have the usual 32 scene modes to play around with, as well as High-speed Burst and Super Slow Motion Movie modes.

And there's also more manual control given to the IXUS 310 HS.

The Canon IXUS 310 HS has a UK release date of March 2011 and is priced at £299.