Canon adds new models to IXUS and PowerShot compact ranges

Canon has slotted four new compacts into its lineup, each including a 16 million pixel sensor and Digic 4 processor.

Also shared across the new range are 28mm wide angle lenses. All of the PowerShot models offer 5x optical zooms, while the IXUS model features an 8x optical zoom. Each also uses Canon's ZoomPlus technology to digitally double the reach of the optical zoom.

The Canon IXUS 140 (called the Canon PowerShot ELPH 130 IS in the US) and Canon PowerShot A3500 IS include the brand's optical image stabiliser technology, which can detect the type of camera shake to combat image blur.

On the Canon PowerShot A2600 and Canon PowerShot A1400, Digital IS mode is featured to detect camera or subject motion.

Shoot and share

Both the Canon IXUS 140 and Canon PowerShot A3500 are equipped with Wi-Fi. Canon's free CameraWindow app enables you to wirelessly connect and transfer images or movies from the cameras to iOS or Android smartphones or tablets, for sharing on the move. The 140 and A3500 both also include GPS for geotagging photos.

All of the cameras have the ability to record HD video at 720p, while they also all boast Smart Auto and a range of digital filters for added creativity.

The main differences between the IXUS (ELPH) and PowerShot range is aesthetic. The IXUS camera is slim and sleek and will be available in four different colours. It also features a large 3-inch LCD screen on the rear.

Meanwhile, the PowerShot cameras are larger, feature a 2.7-inch screen and are also available in a range of colours. The Canon PowerShot A1400 includes an optical viewfinder, too.

The Canon IXUS 140 price will be £159 in the UK (around AU$244) or US$199.99 in the US, where it's called the Canon PowerShot ELPH 130 IS.

The Canon PowerShot A3500 IS price will be £129 (around AU$198/US$208), the PowerShot A2600 will be priced at £109/US$149.99 (around AU$167) and the PowerShot A1400 will cost £99/US$109.99 (around AU$152). All will be available by early March.