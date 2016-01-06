Your Windows 10 Mobile upgrade is on the way... in Germany, at least

For any Windows Phone 8.1-toting user, it's a question that's been hovering in the background for many months now: when exactly is my Windows 10 Mobile upgrade going to arrive? Well, it looks like the push has started, if T-Mobile Germany is to be believed.

The German outfit posted a support ticket claiming that Windows 10 Mobile is rolling out now to the Lumia 950, 930, 635, 535, 830, 640 and 640 XL. It does also note, however, that it may take up to two weeks before everyone's handsets have received the upgrade.

Apart from that there's no official confirmation that the software is indeed on the way - but it does chime in nicely with Microsoft's promise to have the update ready in the very near future. January 12 has been tipped as the date, but again that hasn't come directly from Redmond.

The waiting game

As of today the only way to get Windows 10 on a smartphone is to buy the Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL or the Lumia 550. However even on these phones the software has been plagued by bugs and delays. There's a sense that the mobile version of the OS has been left on the backburner while Microsoft focuses on the desktop.

You can read our hands-on preview of Windows 10 Mobile, perhaps Microsoft's last chance to take on the might of iOS and Android. There are no dramatic new features over WP 8.1, just a lot of refinements - and of course universal app compatibility with Windows 10 on PCs and tablets. You do get Microsoft Edge, the company's newest web browser.

As we saw at Build last year, you'll be able to seamlessly switch tasks between Windows 10 on the desktop and Windows 10 Mobile. Whether it's enough to convert the masses remains to be seen, but it looks like the wait is almost over for existing Lumia users.

Via WMPoweruser