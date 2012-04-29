Wozniak: Windows Phone is 'more beautiful' than Android and iOS

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has professed his love for the Windows Phone operating system.

The outspoken Wozniak, who started Apple alongside Steve Jobs back in the late 70s, says apps on Microsoft's fledgling OS are more beautiful than the same software on iPhone and Android.

The bearded tech legend even went as far as to say his late partner Jobs had been "reincarnated at Microsoft," such is the Apple-esque aesthetic quality of Windows Phone.

Looks and beauty

"Just for looks and beauty, I definitely favor the Windows 7 phone over Android," Wozniak told A New Domain in an audio interview.

"I'm kind of shocked on every screen — much more beautiful than the same apps on Android and iPhone. So I think that what Microsoft or Nokia did is that they went to some of the key app makers and got them to deliberately make specialized beautiful ones or they put their own themes on."

However, so as not to offend his old charges too much, Wozniak did point out that the iPhone still holds the number one place in his heart.

"I did give my opinion that the Windows 7P phone had superior visual appearance and operation cues that were also more attractive. In my opinion, it sets the mark for user interface. I would recommend it over my Android phones given that it doesn't yet have the breadth of apps," he added.

"I also surmised that Steve Jobs might have been reincarnated at MS due to a lot of what I see and feel with this phone making me think of a lot of great Apple things."

Via: PC Magazine