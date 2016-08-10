We now have a very good idea of the Nexus Sailfish's specs

Despite being fairly close to launch there still aren't all that many leaks surrounding the new Nexus handsets, but most of what we have heard is in agreement, including a new benchmark for the smaller Nexus Sailfish.

According to an AnTuTu listing spotted by TimesNews, the Nexus Sailfish has a Snapdragon 820 processor, an Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

That RAM amount has popped up already in a previous benchmark, while a Snapdragon 820 chip has been suggested by both a benchmark and a leaked build.prop file, so with this benchmark now added into the mix those core specs are looking likely.

That would put it in line with most other 2016 flagships, like the LG G5, HTC 10 and US versions of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

The AnTuTu listing reveals a few other things too, including the presence of Android Nougat, which we're fully expecting, 32GB of built in storage and a 1080 x 1920 screen.

Plenty of power, but only 1080p

That screen resolution has been rumored before as well, and though this benchmark doesn't list the size we're expecting the Nexus Sailfish to come in at either 5 or 5.2 inches. That's likely to be one of the main ways it differs from the Nexus Marlin, which is rumored to have a larger and sharper 5.5-inch QHD display.

Finally, the benchmark lists a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing one, which is a little different from the 11MP and 7MP pairing that an earlier benchmark had listed, but sometimes camera specs in benchmarks are slightly off and this latest combination is more in line with what we've seen on other phones (though it might split the difference and have a 12MP rear sensor).

As ever we'd take this with a pinch of salt, as benchmarks can be faked or based on unfinished hardware, but with most of the specs lining up there's a good chance that this is indeed the Nexus Sailfish.