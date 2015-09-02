Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is world's first phone with a 4K display

Sony has just launched two new phones in the form of the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Compact – but it didn't stop there, there's also the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium.

Set to launch later in the year, the Xperia Z5 Premium is the worlds first phone with a 4K display.

There's a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2560 equalling a staggering 806 pixels-per-inch

A world first

ZTE has been long rumoured to be creating a 4K smartphone, but it looks like Sony's Xperia Z5 Premium may beat it to market.

The phone itself is looking quite similar to the Xperia Z5 with an octa-core Snapdragon 810 chipset under the hood, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD support up to 200GB.

It'll be available in chrome, black and gold and weighs in a little heavier than the other phones at 180g.

That may be down to the bigger battery coming in a 3430mAh, but that doesn't sound particularly big considering it's going to have to power a large 4K display.

As for the camera, Sony has updated its set up with a 23MP sensor, 4K video capture and a 24mm wide-angle G lens. On the front is a 5MP selfie camera with a 25mm wide-angle lens.

The Xperia Z5 Premium will be available around the world from November 2015 but there's no news on pricing just yet. We expect it's going to cost a bit more than the Xperia Z5 or Xperia Z5 Compact.