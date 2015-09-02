Trending
Brands

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is world's first phone with a 4K display

By Mobile phones  

Sony has shocked us all

Xperia Z5 Premium
Xperia Z5 Premium

Sony has just launched two new phones in the form of the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Compact – but it didn't stop there, there's also the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium.

Set to launch later in the year, the Xperia Z5 Premium is the worlds first phone with a 4K display.

There's a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2560 equalling a staggering 806 pixels-per-inch

A world first

ZTE has been long rumoured to be creating a 4K smartphone, but it looks like Sony's Xperia Z5 Premium may beat it to market.

The phone itself is looking quite similar to the Xperia Z5 with an octa-core Snapdragon 810 chipset under the hood, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD support up to 200GB.

It'll be available in chrome, black and gold and weighs in a little heavier than the other phones at 180g.

That may be down to the bigger battery coming in a 3430mAh, but that doesn't sound particularly big considering it's going to have to power a large 4K display.

As for the camera, Sony has updated its set up with a 23MP sensor, 4K video capture and a 24mm wide-angle G lens. On the front is a 5MP selfie camera with a 25mm wide-angle lens.

The Xperia Z5 Premium will be available around the world from November 2015 but there's no news on pricing just yet. We expect it's going to cost a bit more than the Xperia Z5 or Xperia Z5 Compact.

IFA coverage brought to you by the new Xperia™ Z5 from Sony

See more Mobile phones news