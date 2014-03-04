Nokia Lumia 630 set to refresh Windows Phone's affordable line up

The Lumia 630 looks to be bigger and better than the 620.

Nokia isn't giving up on Windows Phone just yet as reports of the Lumia 630 leak out and point towards a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 screen, Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM.

This all comes from Winp.cn, which got the information from a user of the Chinese Baidu forum with the handle Nuoji it. As they're not a known tipster it's hard to say how legitimate the information is but nothing about it raises any flags.

The most interesting aspect of the Nokia Lumia 630 is perhaps the fact that it will apparently be one of the first devices to run Windows Phone 8.1, which is set to include Microsoft's Cortana virtual assistant among other things.

Slicker than the 620

All in all it looks like a fairly low end device but it should still be a substantial upgrade over the Nokia Lumia 620, as that only had 512MB of RAM and a 3.8-inch 480 x 800 display.

It still managed to impress us with surprisingly slick performance and an affordable price tag, so hopefully Nokia can repeat the trick with the Lumia 630.

We should know soon enough as Winp.cn claims the handset will launch in China in mid-April, at around the same time as Nokia hands its Devices and Services division over to Microsoft.