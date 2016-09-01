Moto X Force finally crashlands down under, emerges unscathed

If you've ever dropped your smartphone and shattered its screen, you know all too well the frustration that comes with either paying hundreds of dollars to get it fixed, or being forced to continue using the handset through cracked glass.

Motorola also understands this pain, which is why it has finally launched its Moto X Force in Australia today – the phone's key selling point being a shatterproof screen that would make Bruce Willis' character in Unbreakable blush.

Though the phone promises heavy duty durability, it does so without adding too much bulk, weighing only 169g on a 149.8 x 78 x 9.2mm frame.

The phone has a 5.4" AMOLED 1440p Quad HD display, and sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable to 2TB with MicroSD). It's also got a 21MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, which is able to record 4K video.

The Moto X Force is available from today on Motorola's online store or at Harvey Norman for $599.