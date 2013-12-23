LG G2 Mini to go quad-core and KitKat flavored?

With a quad-core processor and Android 4.4 KitKat on board the LG D-410 - thought to be the LG G2 Mini - is beginning to sound like a pretty decent offering.

We've already got the Galaxy S4 Mini and the HTC One Mini, and with smaller version of the Xperia Z1 supposedly on the horizon it appears LG is gunning for the pint-sized market too with the G2 Mini.

A recent benchmark result for a handset carrying the ID LG D-410 revealed a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 540 x 960 display and Android 4.4 KitKat on board.

If these details are genuine then we'd expect the handset to make it to market in the guise of the LG G2 Mini.

Arriving soon?

There's no mention of screen size in this particular results, but other rumors surrounding the G2 Mini appear to be pointing towards the 4.3-inch area - which would match rival Samsung and HTC phones.

LG hasn't given us any hints as to whether it's working on a smaller version of its flagship G2, so we're taking this news with a pinch or salt - but considering what its rivals are doing we wouldn't be surprised if the G2 Mini did see the light of day in the coming months.

In terms of a LG G2 Mini release date we're looking towards both CES 2014 in Las Vegas and MWC 2014 in Barcelona as possible launch locations. TechRadar will be reporting live from both, so we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Via WebTrek