Fring adds mobile file transfers to VoIP

VoIP firm Fring today added mobile file transfers, better chat functionality and more language options to its popular free to install mobile VoIP application.

The new Fring version (available as of today) lets you swap files instantly from mobile to mobile or mobile to PC or Mac. There's no cost for transferring music, photo, video or data files, which can be as large as your network operator will allow.

There's no need for MMS, cable, Bluetooth, or Infrared connections. The cost will be paid through your handset's mobile internet capability using the already paid for data plan, meaning there's no extra charges.

Talk, chat, interact

As with previous Fring versions, you can also talk, chat and interact with all your IM contacts – Fring brings together all your contacts from MSN Messenger, Skype, ICQ, AIM, Google Talk et al into one big contact list. Versions for the Apple iPhone and handsets powered by Google's forthcoming Android mobile operating system are also in the pipeline for 2008.

You can see when your contacts are available, and whether they are contactable by telephone regardless of the IM application they use. You'll also get an indication as to what kind of connection they're currently on (Wi-Fi, 3G and so on) so you can decide whether it's worth calling them, or stick to chat. Chats take place in real time, and you can navigate between different chat windows just as you would on a computer.

New language options were also added, making Fring available in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Russian and Chinese. It's currently available in some 160 countries, and will add more languages over the coming year.

'Breaking down barriers'

"Fring is breaking down the barriers that have traditionally existed between the fixed and mobile internet environments, making it easier than ever for people to stay connected with all of their online buddies and communities and enjoy a rich and exciting mobile internet experience," said Avi Shechter, co-founder and CEO of Fring.

"We are witnessing something of a revolution; Fring is changing the way people interact with their mobile and internet worlds on a daily basis. Fring is bringing freedom of choice to people allowing them to declare their mobile independence, and take control of how they make and retain connections with each other."

Fring is available as a free download application. You'll need a compatible handset – a Nokia phone running Symbian Series 60, a Sony Ericsson handset using UIQ, or a Windows Mobile 5 or 6 device – and an internet connection; Wi-Fi, 3G, GSM, GPRS or EDGE.