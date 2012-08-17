Ice Cream Sandwich comes to Desire HD, without HTC's approval

HTC disappointed a lot of people when it announced that the Desire HD would not get an Ice Cream Sandwich update. Some people just couldn't let go, and have created their own version of Android 4.0 for the handset.

The folks over at the XDA Developer forums decided to take matters into their own hands, with a group of users calling themselves Team Blackout now released a fully functional Android 4.0.4 ROM for all.

The ROM is based on the official Ice Cream Sandwich build released for the HTC Incredible S, and even ports over HTC's Sense 3.6 user interface for good measure.

As a bonus, Team Blackout has included a kernel for overclocking the device to get enhanced performance.

HTC may desire these developer skills

HTC opted to skip the Desire HD for an ICS update due to how the device's memory is partitioned, claiming that Android 4.0's size would require memory re-distribution resulting in lost user data.

The Team Blackout update, on the other hand, manages to provide Android 4.0.4 with 60MB of data to spare in the operating system partition.

So far there have been no reported issues with the update, which is a good sign coming from a community that is typically quick to spot that sort of thing.

However, as is the case with any unofficial software update, running the Team Blackout ICS update on your device can be a risk, and users may lose access to some carrier-specific features.

