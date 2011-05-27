HTC opens up bootloader on Android phones

In a move that's sure to win the smartphone company brownie points from the modder community, HTC has announced that it will unlock the bootloader on its devices going forward.

The decision comes straight from the top, with Peter Chou, CEO of HTC, bowing to public demand and deciding that it will not lock the bootloader on its smartphone range.

Unlock and load

"There has been overwhelmingly customer feedback that people want access to open bootloaders on HTC phones," said Chou in a statement.

"I want you to know that we've listened. Today, I'm confirming we will no longer be locking the bootloaders on our devices. Thanks for your passion, support and patience."

While this does open the door for people to root their HTC phones (and it must be said the risk of bricking their devices), they still will have to contend with Google's own DRM.

Just this week Droid Life reported that the Blockbuster movie streaming app in the US would not work on devices that had been tampered with – a move by Google that looks to have been put in place to keep the movie industry happy.

It's not known if this is something that will happen with more apps going forward.

Via Zdnet