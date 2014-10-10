HTC One M8 gets Eye Experience update one day after launch

It might have been only yesterday that HTC announced its new and improved camera app known as the Eye Experience, but if you're a European owner of the flagship HTC One M8 smartphone, then you should be getting the updated app right now.

The Eye Experience app was revealed in detail at HTC's Double Exposure event alongside HTC's new photo-focused handset the HTC Desire Eye.

Although the Eye Experience app will be closely associated with the HTC Desire Eye, HTC also announced during the event that the app will be making its way to its other flagship devices such as the HTC One M8.

Eye drops

The latest update, known as software build 3.28.401.6, is a 252.01MB download and will add the new camera app. Not only that, but the update also officially updates Android running on the HTC One M8 firmware to Android 4.4.4.

The Eye Experience app includes a number of innovations, such as Auto-Selfie, which will take photos with the front-facing camera when the phone has been held still for two seconds.

Voice controls are also included, so it will take a photo when you say "say cheese", or begin recording a video when you say "action".

If you're not in Europe then you hopefully won't have to wait long to see the update, with HTC promising it will be making its way to handsets this month.

Read our hands on review of the HTC Desire Eye

Via Phandroid