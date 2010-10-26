Flash 10.1 looks set for Windows Phone 7

Windows Phone 7's launch was conspicuous for the lack of a few things, and one of the main issues was the absence of Flash compatibility in the browser.

It seems that Adobe's recent press activity around the announcement of the AIR platform included a little snippet about Flash 10.1 on mobile devices, and this has extended into new realms:

"Flash Player 10.1 is available on Android and Google TV today, with BlackBerry platform, HP webOS 2.0, future versions of Windows Phone, LiMo, MeeGo, and Symbian OS also expected to support Flash Player 10.1."

Big up the Big M

This would be a significant shot in the arm for the new Microsoft platform, as it would remove one of the criticisms that have been levelled at the nascent OS - the lack of copy and paste make it look like an Apple iPhone release circa 2007.

TechRadar has spoken to Microsoft at length about Flash on its mobile OS, and Andy Lees, president of the mobile communications division told us, "there is no ActiveX plug-in extensibility because of the security model; we're not going to do that. And with no ActiveX plug-in model, how would we do Flash?"

But it seems a solution is now on the horizon, according to Adobe at least - we've contacted Microsoft again to see if its stance has shifted too.

Via Engadget