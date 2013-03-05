Affordable HTC phones could harness fancy Ultrapixel tech

The surprisingly decent camera experience featured in the HTC One could well make it to other, less powerful HTC devices in the future.

The Taiwanese firm engineered a new form of camera technology for its latest flagship venture which saw the HTC One equipped with an Ultrapixel sensor equivalent to a 4MP camera, but with the ability to match the likes of the iPhone 5, Sony Xperia Z and Nokia Lumia 920 in terms of image quality.

Now Phil Roberson, Head of HTC UK and Ireland has confirmed that the Ultrapixel technology could feature in other devices which don't boast quad-core processors.

Potential is there

Roberson told Omio: "The ability to take HD video and high-res images at the same time is powered by the quad-core on the device.

"There will be certain technical challenges, but the tech does support the other elements of it which we can take to other parts of the portfolio."

Speaking more specifically on bringing the Ultrapixel technology to low-end handsets Roberson said: "There is definitely the potential to take it into those spaces."

BlinkFeed incoming

While current handsets won't be able to benefit from the Ultrapixel camera tech, those in line for an upgrade to Android Jelly Bean 4.2 and Sense 5.0 will be able to enjoy the firm's new BlinkFeed service.

BlinkFeed serves up bite size portions of news from pre-selected categories which you can easily digest from the homescreen and while we're not completely sold on the idea it could grow into something useful after more development and greater customisation options.

Current handsets which are in the running to receive Sense 5.0 are the HTC One X, HTC One X+, HTC One S and HTC Butterfly.