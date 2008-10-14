Microsoft still battling to put Silverlight on iPhone

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be monitoring the success of Android as it considers adapting Silverlight for the mobile operating system, but admitted that hopes of putting its Flash competitor on the iPhone were declining.

Microsoft confirmed to TechRadar back in March that it was developing Silverlight for the iPhone, despite facing a battle to get Apple to allow the product onto its handset.

Indeed, according to Microsoft's Scott Guthrie, Apple is far from ready to enable plug-ins like Silverlight and Adobe's Flash.

"Basically where we're at right now is we have talked with Apple," Guthrie admitted.

"We are very interested in being able to run [Silverlight] on the iPhone. At the end of the day, Apple ultimately controls what software runs on the iPhone.

Not at this time

"To date, what they've said is that at this time, they're not looking to enable browser plug-ins like Silverlight or Flash to run on top of it.

"They might in the future, but right now it isn't an option for any vendor and so if they let us we'll definitely come.

"Until they open it up to third-party plug-ins, like Silverlight and Flash, we're both prevented from running there."

Android

However, Silverlight on Android – the open source OS being developed by a group of companies including Google – looks more promising.

The first Android phone, T-mobile's G1 Android, has already had huge pre-orders, and is a platform that Microsoft will consider.

"[The] Google phone is slightly different." Guthrie added.

"It's more of an open platform, that is something we're going to continue to look at. Certainly as it's gotten deployed and if sales are good we'll definitely keep our eyes out and look at that in the future."