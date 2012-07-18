It's no longer good to talk, as texting overtakes phonecalls in UK

Texting has overtaken traditional phone calls as the most common way that UK adults keep in touch.

Ofcom's latest findings suggest that the UK sent 150 billion text messages in 2011, which works out at 50 per consumer on average.

The Communications Market Report by Ofcom suggested that 96 per cent of 16 to 24 year olds used a 'text-based-application' be it instant message services or SMS to keep in touch.

But actually talking has declined significantly, with only 67 per cent making mobile calls on a daily basis and 63 per cent talking face to face.

In fact he time spent on the phone across the population has declined by 5 per cent, with landlines 10 per cent down year on year.

James Thickett, Ofcom's Director of Research, said: "Our research reveals that in just a few short years, new technology has fundamentally changed the way that we communicate.

"Talking face to face or on the phone are no longer the most common ways for us to interact with each other.

"In their place, newer forms of communications are emerging which don't require us to talk to each other – especially among younger age groups.

"This trend is set to continue as technology advances and we move further into the digital age."