Here's proof ANZ is secretly testing Apple Pay and Android Pay

Though Apple Pay arrived in Australia for American Express card holders late last year, those of us without an AMEX card have been twiddling our thumbs just waiting for an announcement from the other Aussie banks.

Android Pay, on the other hand, was announced to be coming to Australian banks ANZ, St. George and Westpac some time in the first half of 2016, meaning there’s still some time left for that to happen.

While no official Apple Pay announcement has eventuated just yet, some confirmation emails and text messages received by ANZ customers seem to suggest that the bank is already testing Apple and Android Pay functionality.

iPhone in Canada has posted images supplied by numerous readers of confirmation code text messages and an emails received after attempting to set Apple Pay up on their credit cards.

So far, people attempting to add their cards to Android Pay have found themselves receiving confirmation messages detailing Apple Pay, which is strange to say the least, but will likely be fixed once ANZ works out kinks in its setup process.