Paralympics live stream 2021: how to watch Tokyo 2020 Games free online and schedule

After a quick breather, Tokyo gets the party started again with the most amazing sporting show on Earth - the Paralympic Games. With thousands of athletes gunning for gold medal glory in 2021 across 539 events and 22 sports, it promises to be bigger than ever. You're in the right place to find out about the best free ways to live stream 2020 Paralympics action, so read on as we explain how to watch it all online from anywhere.

There's such a diversity of events to look forward to, from traditional track and field and swimming competitions, to the almost-therapeutic boccia, and the chaotic joy of goalball.

Nigerian powerlifter and three-time gold-medallist Lucy Ejike is competing for a remarkable sixth time. And Australian cyclist Carol Cooke, a two-time gold medallist at Rio, is once again flying the flag at the age of 60.

Brazil's Jefinho - known as the Paralympic Pele - is another star to watch out for. Though perhaps the biggest of them all is 13-time champ Jessica Long, an irresistible force in the pool for the US.

China has topped the medal table at five consecutive Paralympics, but the gap between the best and the rest is getting steadily narrower, with Great Britain, Ukraine, Australia and the US looking to finally halt that streak.

Whichever country or athlete you follow, the good news is that it's easy to get a FREE Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games live stream right now - just follow our 2021 guide to watch the Paralympics online and from anywhere.

More can't-miss sport: how to get a Premier League live stream

How to live stream Paralympics 2021 action if you're not in your country

Without wishing to state the obvious, the Paralympic Games is a huge global event, and there should be a way to watch no matter where you find yourself during the gold-frenzy fortnight. But if you're abroad and struggling to see it - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictons may stand in your way of getting an Paralympics live stream in 2021.

But there's a really easy way around that problem. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to All4

Remember, VPNs aren't just about watching sport (or other TV shows when you're overseas). They also provide a handy layer of extra anonymity and security to your everyday life online, and can help you get around blocks websites, apps and services when you're in countries (or schools or offices) that have more stringent web rules, such as China, Cuba or the Middle East.

FREE Paralympics live stream: how to watch Tokyo 2020 online in the UK

Channel 4 is the place to tune into for comprehensive coverage of 2021's Paralympics without paying a penny, and it's really going all-out. As well as hosting more than 300 hours of round the clock coverage on Channel 4, More 4 will be showing all things team sports, and if you're not in front of a TV you can live stream all of it via the All4 streaming service. But even better - the dedicated Channel 4 Paralympics microsite will be showing up to 16 live streams at a time, amounting to more than 1,000 hours of action. If you don't already, you'll need to make a free account to watch Channel 4 on demand, but there's no payment or credit cards involved. If you're watching from your mobile, it's the All 4 app you'll need for Android or iOS. And the streaming service is also compatible with Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Not in the UK for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Paralympics 2021: live stream Tokyo 2020 in the US

NBC has upped its game for the 2020 Paralympics, with the action from Tokyo being split between linear TV coverage on NBCSN or NBC, the Olympic Channel, and its dedicated streaming service Peacock TV. What Paralympics events can I watch on Peacock? Peacock is live streaming the finals of multiple sports, including wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball, where Team USA tends to shine. It's also showing the wheelchair rugby and marathons. Casual fans will find that Peacock's free Tokyo Live and Tokyo Today Paralympics highlights and analysis shows are good for dipping in and out of. Peacock Premium costs from just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 for a whole year) and offers a FREE 7-day trial. However, anyone after end-to-end coverage of a specific sport may want to consider a more comprehensive cord cutting alternative, as you need access to NBC's linear TV channels to enjoy the full spectrum of Paralympics action. How to watch Paralympics without cable All of the Paralympics action that's aired on linear TV can be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But be sure to check the Sling website for special offers - there's usually something eye-catching on. For example, at the time of writing your first month for only $10. How to watch the Paralympics online from anywhere If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best - our latest 2021 testing showing that it works brilliantly in helping US residents access services like Sling and Peacock from abroad.

How to watch the Paralympics FREE: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the 2020 Paralympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Tokyo online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plus streaming service. The even better news is that it's looking like coverage is really at a maximum, and you can pick and choose what you want to watch live as it's happening. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Paralympics coverage.

How to watch the Paralympics: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Canada for FREE

Tokyo 2020 coverage is split between broadcasters in Canada, but CBC is our top pick, as it's making loads of free coverage available absolutely free on its website and apps. And on top of that, the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. Sportsnet is also offering some Paralympics coverage, and Sportsnet Now is perfect for cord-cutting fans, costing just $19.99 a month. But whatever you're trying to watch, we'd heartily recommend that you take a look at your local schedules to see which broadcaster has what. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Paralympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

How to watch the Paralympics: live stream Tokyo 2020 in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the 2020 Paralympics in New Zealand is TVNZ Duke, which is FREE to watch. It's showing the action from Tokyo from lunchtime all the way through to the early hours, every day. You can also stream the action online via the free TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, which is also completely free to use and available on a wide range of devices. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN and you'll be streaming the Paralympics in no time at all.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 schedule and events

Paralympics Opening Ceremony - August 24

Archery - August 27 - September 4

Athletics - August 27 - September 5

Badminton - September 1-5

Boccia - August 28 - September 4

Canoe Sprint - September 2-4

Cycling Road - August 31 - September 3

Cycling Track - August 25-28

Equestrian - August 26-30

Football 5-a-side - August 29 - September 4

Golf - July 29 - August 7

Goalball - August 25 - September 3

Judo - August 27-29

Powerlifting - August 26-30

Rowing - August 27-29

Shooting - August 30 - September 5

Sitting Volleyball - August 27 - September 5

Swimming - August 25 - September 3

Table Tennis - August 25 - September 3

Taekwondo - September 2-4

Triathlon - August 28-29

Wheelchair Basketball - August 25 - September 5

Wheelchair Fencing - August 25-29

Wheelchair Rugby - August 25-29

Wheelchair Tennis - August 27 - September 4

(Image credit: yu_photo / Shutterstock.com)

Are there any new sports for 2020 Paralympics?

Two new sports have been added to the Paralympics program, with badminton and taekwondo set to debut on September 1 and 2 respectively.

There's also been a sprinkling of new disciplines, with the va'a event added to the canoeing, and R9 mixed 50 prone SH2 in the shooting.

Additionally, there's been a notable tweak made to the rowing format, with races now being contested over 2,000m - identical to the Olympics - up from 1,000m.

Will there be domestic spectators at the Paralympics?

As was the case at the Olympics, spectators will not be allowed to attend Paralympics events in the Japanese capital. That's because Covid-19 is still spreading rapidly in Tokyo, with mid-August seeing record numbers of serious cases.

Where are the 2020 Paralympics being held?

For the first time since 1964, Tokyo is the host city for the Paralympic Games.

The '64 Paralympics was the second ever iteration of the event, comprising just nine sports. Great Britain topped the medal table with 18 golds.

The Olympic Stadium in in Kasumigaoka, Shinjuku, is the centre of Tokyo 2020, and will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the athletics, but many of the events will be held elsewhere.

(Image credit: Loic Lagarde via Getty Images)

Will the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics go ahead?

When the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games was postponed last summer, an International Olympic Committee member said that a further postponement would have a knock on effect to the next Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, which are both set to take place in Beijing, in February and March 2022.

Things can change quickly, but it's growing increasingly likely that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics will go ahead as originally planned.

Is the Olympic Channel free?

After that little more depth in your Olympics spectating. The Official Olympic Channel is available via your browser or as an app on many devices. Here you can find replays of some of the most iconic moments in Paralympics broadcasting history, as well as live events in some territories, documentaries, and so much more.

A great means to get you geared up in the lead up to the Opening Ceremony, check out the Olympic Channel.