Opera launches a new mobile browser optimized for one-handed use

Opera – an underrated gem of a browser – is now available for your smartphone. Whereas most mobile browsers require either two hands or some awkward thumb-stretching, Opera Touch, available now for Android and iOS, is built specifically for one-handed use. That’s super convenient for getting online while hanging onto everyday essentials like your bag, sandwich or child.

"We have moved the browser’s key functions within your thumb’s reach," explained Maciej Kocemba, product manager at Opera. ”This means that, unlike in most other browsers, you can more easily browse and search the web when on the move."

Opera Touch opens automatically in search mode, with a blinking cursor and keyboard ready for you to type your first query. It’s a small difference from other mobile browsers, but it’s a thoughtful touch that can save you a few valuable seconds every day.

You can also search via voice or by scanning barcodes to find product reviews (or, somewhat cheekily, better prices on products you’ve found on the highstreet).

Go with the Flow

Opera has worked many of the desktop browser's best features into Opera Touch, including a built-in ad blocker and protection from cryptojacking, but its most exciting new feature is a syncing tool called Opera Flow.

Opera’s research found that 69% of smartphone users don’t use their mobile browser’s syncing tools, preferring the messy hack of emailing links to themselves. As a result, it’s created a system that lets you share links, pictures, videos and notes between devices using QR codes.

Opera Flow lets you move links, snippets of text, videos and pictures between desktop and mobile devices without logging into an account

"Today, we are introducing a new type of web experience," said Krystian Kolondra, executive vice president and head of Opera browsers, "one where you can have a continuous flow of your content across all your devices."

Opera Flow is designed for transferring content between desktop and mobile devices – and there's a new version of the Opera desktop browser that lets you do just that.

As well as Flow, the new Opera for desktop also includes Instant Search. You can start searching any time by hitting Alt+Tab.

You can download the new version of Opera for desktop now, and Opera Touch is available from the App Store and Google Play.