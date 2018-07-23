Nokia 3.1 will release in August, becoming Australia's cheapest Android One phone

Announced for international release in May, the new and affordable Android One-sporting Nokia 3.1 handset now has official Australian pricing and release date details.

On sale from August 2, 2018, the new Nokia 3.1 will be available from JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman for only $249, officially making it the cheapest Android One handset on the Australian market to date.

The Nokia 3.1 will also act as the fourth Android One smartphone to be released by Nokia's parent company, HMD Global, after the Nokia 6 (2018), the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Despite its budget price point, the Nokia 3.1 boasts a 5.2-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, an octa-core chipset that offers a 50% performance boost over last year's model, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, a 13MP auto-focus rear camera and a wide-angle front camera.

The phone will be available in three colour options (which you can see below): Black/Chrome and White/Iron will be sold at both of the aforementioned retailers, while the third colour, Blue/Copper, will be exclusive to Harvey Norman.