Next-gen Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are one step closer to release

Two new filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) revealed that the next-gen Nvidia and AMD graphics cards will most likely be launched soon. These include the oft-rumored RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti models.

According to the filings that were reported by Digital Trends not only are the Nvidia Lovelace RTX 40-series listed in many variations but there are also more listings for the 30-series , particularly the RTX 30 Super series. Meanwhile, the AMD RX 7000 variations are also listed on their own page.

The EEC is a trademark registry that often reliably reveals product ldetails, but with that said there are still no guarantees these models will all release in the market. At the very least, we know that these trademarks indicate the manufacturers are either developing these products or hedging their bets and securing the trademarks in case they want to release one at a later date.

The registration is from manufacturer Afox, which is a Foxconn subsidiary based in Taiwan.

Analysis: What does this mean for Team Red?

These AMD and Nvidia graphics cards debuting on the EEC usually indicate a rapidly approaching release date, which corresponds to the rumored October release date for the NTX 4090.

Furthermore, the fact that both the AMD and Nvidia graphics cards were registered at the same time most likely means that they’ll be launching at around the same time in October too. This would be excellent news for buyers since the market would be especially competitive and could drive down prices.

Considering that for its last graphics cards launch, AMD trailed behind Nvidia by launching months later might have contributed to its grabbing a far smaller chunk of the market share this generation. So it’s honestly a given that this time around the tech giant would want to avoid a late launch at all costs.