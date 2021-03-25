New Vivo X60 series is official, and they could undercut the OnePlus 9

If you were interested in the recently-launched OnePlus 9 series but find the phones too expensive, an alternative might be on the way because Vivo just launched its X60 series of smartphones with some powerful phones.

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro, first launched in China in December 2020 and now subject to a global launch, are the two new phones. There's technically a Vivo X60 Pro Plus too, but that's only launching in India and China, so we won't discuss it.

We'll run you through the specs of both phones, so you can see what they're like, and whether you might wait on their release instead of picking up the OnePlus 9.

It's worth pointing out, we don't quite know prices yet - we've can convert the Indian prices as a guide, which suggests the non-Pro model will start at $520, £380 or AU$690, and the Pro device will cost $690, £500, AU$900 or thereabouts. Converted prices are rarely accurate though, so just use those figures as a rough guide.

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro

Both the phones have 6.56-inch AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rates and FHD+ resolutions - the screens are broken up by cut-outs for the front cameras centrally on the top edge, and the Pro's display curves at the edges too.

The cameras are the same too - there's a 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and 13MP telephoto (with 2x zoom) snapper, the latter of which is called a Portrait camera. Both phones also have 32MP front-facing cameras. The main difference between the two phones, is that the Pro model has gimbal stabilization in the main camera, for improved steadiness.

The similarities move over to the internals too, where both phones have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset - this is a top-end processor, though one that's not quite as strong as the Snapdragon 888 some top-end phones use.

You're getting 33W fast charging in both phones, though the non-Pro device has a slightly bigger battery, with a 4,300mAh power pack over the Pro's 4,200mAh.

Overall the differences are minimal at best, so we expect the prices won't be dramatically different. When we get the phones in to our labs we'll test them, and you can read our full reviews.