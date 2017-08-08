New spy shots may have revealed the Galaxy Note 8 in its final form

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumors and leaks have been popping up left and right in the lead up to the device's expected launch on August 23, and now we have some new spy images which seem to back many of those stories up.

Posted by Slashleaks, the images give us clear front and back views of what appears to be the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 handset.

Similar in design to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus , the alleged Note 8 shares an edge-to-edge infinity display with small top and bottom bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that sits to the right of the device's primary camera and flash – basically identical to the leaked renders we've been seeing for weeks.

And, as you can see from the images above, the handset also sports the more squarish look that is synonymous with Samsung's Note brand. Also visible is a dedicated Bixby button on the right side of the handset.

Along with the pictures of the device itself, the spy also nabbed a shot of what is said to be the Note 8's new S Pen (or Galaxy Note Pen), though it doesn't appear to sport the innovative speaker top design that was rumored last year.

With its launch only a couple of weeks away, we'll find out soon enough if these spy shots really are of the Galaxy Note 8. Stay tuned.