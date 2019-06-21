New Pixel 4 leak shows off Google's next flagship in subtle 'mint green' color

After last year’s long lineup of Pixel 3 leaks, Google apparently decided to take matters into its own hands with this year's 4th-iteration of the flagship phone line, officially revealing a teaser image of the Google Pixel 4 on its Twitter account last week.

That proactive stance doesn't seemed to have done much to stem the flow of leaks, however, with another series of alleged renders of the upcoming Google flagship popping up via leaking site IndiaShopps .

Leaked renders of the full line-up. [Image credit: IndiaShopps]

The renders show off what appears to be the smaller non-XL model of the Pixel 4 in three different colors, including the black and white shades we’ve come to expect, and a third 'Mint Green' option. That color was also rumored to be a possibility for last year's Pixel 3, but never actually eventuated.

As the range is known for, the renders show off vibrantly contrasting power buttons – white for the black model, blue for the white model, and a sort of toxic yellow for the new mint green model.

If these renders are accurate, they do seem to confirm previous reports of a large top bezel on the handset’s face and a lack of fingerprint scanner on the back, suggesting either an in-display scanner or a shift to facial recognition via the front-facing dual cameras, akin to Apple’s Face ID.

As is the case with any leak, there’s no guaranteeing its veracity, but considering how neatly it lines up with the previous renders we’ve seen (including Google’s own tease of the square camera bump), this could well be the Pixel 4 we’re looking at.

Of course, it’s not too long now until we expect the tech giant to announce the phone in full, as the last three years have seen the newest flagship launch towards the end of October.