New on Netflix this week: Big Mouth: Season 3, Peaky Blinders: Season 5, Ingrid Goes West + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of September 28 to October 6, 2019. As you can see, it's fairly light in terms of new content this week, but there are still a few great options available.

For a complete list of everything that's coming to the service for the whole month, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix Australia in October 2019.

This week's highlights

Big Mouth: Season 3 (04/10/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Big Mouth is back with what promises to be its biggest and best season yet. As you can see from the image to the left, Netflix is bringing out the big guns with an animated Queer Eye / Big Mouth crossover episode that sees the Fab Five give Coach Steve (Nick Kroll) a makeover. Meanwhile, the kids are finding it difficult to deal with their hormone monsters, who are responsible for bringing rampant toxic masculinity to school. You can check out the show's hilarious season 3 trailer below.

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (04/10/2019)

(Image credit: Credit: Robert Viglasky/Caryn Mandabach Productions/BBC)

Oi! Did you hear the news? Peaky Blinders is back with its fifth season, available to stream from this weekend on Netflix. In season 5, the world is thrown into chaos by the great market crash of 1929, leaving the Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and the rest of the gang to deal with a new set of problems. Now, he must work with a charismatic politician whose bold vision may just save Britain in this time of crisis.

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2 (29/09/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you haven't been introduced to the tiny house phenomenon, you're in for a treat, because Tiny House Nation makes the idea of leaving behind the huge mortgage and living in a teeny home seem very attractive indeed. In each episode of the show, the Tiny House Nation team help average people realise their dreams of living in a tiny house by helping out with the renovation and design aspect of the endeavour. Believe us, the show is incredibly addictive.

Ingrid Goes West (28/09/2019)

(Image credit: Star Thrower Entertainment)

In an age where social media obsession has reached new heights, it was only a matter of time until a film would come along and deal with the darker aspects of this phenomenon. In Ingrid Goes West, an unhinged social media stalker (played by the inimitable Aubrey Plaza) moves to LA and forces her way into the life of an Instagram star (Elizabeth Olsen). Expect things to get really, really dark (but also funny, too).

Everything else that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (04/10/2019)

Raising Dion (04/10/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (02/10/2019)

In the Tall Grass (04/10/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Mo Gilligan: Momentum (30/09/2019)

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (1/10/2019)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Living Undocumented (02/10/2019)

Rotten: Season 2 (04/10/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 (01/10/2019)

Creeped Out: Season 2 (04/10/2019)

Super Monsters: Season 3 (04/10/2019)

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween (04/10/2019)

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (05/10/2019)

ORIGINAL ANIME

Seis Manos (03/10/2019)



OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Daddy's Home 2 (28/09/2019)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (28/09/2019)

A Champion Heart (30/09/2019)

Where Hands Touch (01/10/2019)

Fed Up (01/10/2019)

The Book of Eli (01/10/2019)

Wild Wild West (01/10/2019)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (01/10/2019)

All the Money in the World (04/10/2019)

